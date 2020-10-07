Wait for next general election 2023; Ch. Sarwar asks opposition

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the opposition parties to patiently wait for the next general election 2023 instead of indulging in politics of divisions and mayhem.

Talking to Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said the opposition should respect the public mandate given to the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) and avoid halting the process of the country's development.

"If the opposition wanted to pressurize the government, it must understand, by now, that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be blackmailed by such tactics, adding that Imran Khan believes in politics of principles", Sarwar added.

The Governor said the government had taken difficult decisions to steer the country out of crises, adding that the decisions were being taken in the larger public interest. He further said all institutions including the Parliament were being strengthened.

Sarwar said those who were trying to make national institutions controversial would only face failure because the strength of Pakistan was in the strengthening of institutions.

The Governor said public had given PTI a 5-year mandate and it was PTI's democratic and constitutional right to complete its constitutional tenure. He said the next general elections would take place as per schedule and Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional term.

"if someone thinks that they can threaten the government through protests, they are living in a fool's paradise", he said.

The Punjab Governor said that PTI was taking practical steps to provide relief to the poor lot of the country, adding that Ehsaas Program, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Sehat Insaf Card were proof the PTI government was working for the betterment of the underprivileged sections of the population.

Sarwar said all promises would be fulfilled as per party's manifesto andwe will make the dream of a progressive Pakistan a reality.