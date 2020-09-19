Wait is over as Punjab Education Boards announce matriculation results

(@fidahassanain)

Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Prof. Riaz Hashmi has said that total 1, 69, 596 candidates have been passed in the matriculation exams and the students can check their marks by sending their roll numbers on 80029.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education have announced results of matriculation.

The boards have announced results on the basis of their performance in academics and the students have not been given specific positions or grading in these results.

Addressing a press conference, Lahore board Chairman Prof. Riaz Hashmi said that the results of over 2,00,000 students have been announced by all boards in Punjab and their results have also been uploaded on the websites of the boards concerned.

He stated that 1,68,060 students applied in the exams out of which 1,66,000 students applied to the science group while 1,32, 678 students were declared successful. In Arts group, there were 72,000 students out of which 36, 912 students were declared successful.

According to Mr. Hashmi, total 1, 69, 596 candidates were passed in the matriculation exams.

The students could check their matriculation results by sending their roll numbers at 80029, he added.

The education boards had already prepared the results of matriculation examinations across the province. However, Punjab Chief Minister’s approval was required to announce the results.

The provincial governments had earlier announced several dates to announce the results but the results were not announced due to technical reasons. A local tv ran the news of this long delay on which Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice and directed the authorities concerned to announce the matriculation results.