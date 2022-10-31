Waiters injure guests over food shortage

A wedding hall turned into a battlefield when waiters and guests scuffled over shortage of food in a walima ceremony in the Khangarh area

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :A wedding hall turned into a battlefield when waiters and guests scuffled over shortage of food in a walima ceremony in the Khangarh area. Police sources said that the walima ceremony of Shahzaib s/o Dr Zafar was going on when the guests complained the manager about the shortage of food but he refused to accept the responsibility which resulted in a brawl.

The police reached on the spot and detained five waiters and shifted the injured to hospital.