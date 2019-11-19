Waives of accountability change now, says NAB Chairman

(@fidahassanain)

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal says that nobody should expect that the NAB would spare them unaccountable just for being in power.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said that it must be seen as what corruption was done 30 years ago and during the last 14 months, makining it clear that no body should expect the NAB it would spare them unaccountable.

"The process of accountability cannot be disrupted by just making criticism on me rather it will be across the country," said NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal during his speech at a ceremony held in Lahore.

"The waves' direction is now changing," he said hinting about the shift in policy regarding accoutability call across the country.

The NAB Chairman said: "Nobody should expect that the NAB will spare them for being in power,". He said "They would continue thier work under the law and there would be delay or deal on the part of NAB and nobody would be given any NRO,".

Justice (retired Javed Iqbal said that he had no personal grudge with anyone and the process of accountability would be seen everywhere.

"You may use provincial card but the NAB will continue its proceedings under the law," said the NAB chairman, adding that "Everyone is accountable for his statements and deeds,". He also said that he knew deficiencies in him but made it clear that he was not afraid of any criticism.

"Those who are at the NAB's radar woud definitely will criticise it," Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said.

commenting on disposal of cases, he pointed out that the speedy disposal was demanded but the cases were not disposed of with such demanded-speed even by the Scotland Yard. Those who never read the law of the NAB also criticized it, he added.

"You mean that you shouldn't be asked about Rs 1.25 billion loan that where it was spent?," the NAB chairman said.

"someone goes to America or London for treatment. What does it mean? the others are not humans," he remarked. He would not like to praise this government but still no big case surfaced for last two years.