“Wajd Ki Raat” In Alhamra

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM

“Wajd Ki Raat” in Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) in collaboration with the Asian Cultural Association of Pakistan

organized a spiritual evening titled “Wajd Ki Raat”.

Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed expressed his sentiments on the occasion, stating that Alhamra continues to provide opportunities for the community to experience the spiritual richness of Ramadan.

Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi emphasized the profound wisdom in the messages of Sufi saints, which guide both individuals and society towards righteousness.

Founder of the Asian Cultural Association of Pakistan Syed Sohail Bukhari extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Alhamra administration and lauded the collaborative effort as a meaningful cultural initiative.

The evening commenced with the soulful Qasida Khawani by Abbas Jutt, setting a reverent tone for

the event.

The renowned artist Ainee Tahira and her ensemble delivered enchanting Sufi melodies, while celebrated

performer Falak Mahmood paid tribute to her spiritual guide through a traditional Dhamal.

The celebrated qawwal Tahir Mehdi captivated the audience with his unique style, followed by spellbinding performances by Mahboob Fareed and Akram Khan Fareedi, who transported the listeners into a state of spiritual ecstasy.

Acclaimed artist Anwar Rafi enthralled the audience with his mystical renditions, earning resounding applause.

