Wajid Shaikh posted as Chief Inspector Stamps

According to notification issued here Thursday, Abdul Wajid Shaik, who was presently posted as Additional Secretary Home Department, was transferred and posted as Chief Inspector Stamps, Board of Revenue Sindh against an existing vacancy while Shah Nawaz Soomro, an officer of Ex.

PCS (BS-19) was transferred from People's Poverty Reduction, Planning and Development Department and posted as Additional Secretary, Home Department.