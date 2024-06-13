Wajid Shaikh Posted As Chief Inspector Stamps
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Abdul Wajid Shaikh, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-19) was posted as Chief Inspector Stamps, board of Revenue Sindh against existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders.
According to notification issued here Thursday, Abdul Wajid Shaik, who was presently posted as Additional Secretary Home Department, was transferred and posted as Chief Inspector Stamps, Board of Revenue Sindh against an existing vacancy while Shah Nawaz Soomro, an officer of Ex.
PCS (BS-19) was transferred from People's Poverty Reduction, Planning and Development Department and posted as Additional Secretary, Home Department.
