Wajiha Akram expresses govt resolve towards girls education, women empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary of Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Akram, expressed government resolve towards girls education and women empowerment during policy making.

The Parliamentary Secretary was addressing a daylong event held by Pakistan Coalition for Education (PCE) in celebration of the ideas reflected in Faiz Ahmad Faiz's poetry that of social justice and equality, said a press release.

Wajiha shared the major initiatives taken by the government for girls education and committed to keep citizens demands in consideration during policy processes.

The event was premised on the hope that the artwork produced will communicate how absolutely imperative it is to empower girls and women to build a stronger future, to mainstream a soft image of Pakistan and stir an emotional awakening and a sense of responsibility among the policymakers and citizens.

Young girls, parents, teachers and representatives from media and civil society organizations participated and enjoyed the performances.

More than 70 paintings reflecting barriers to girls' education is also showcased from school-going girls from all over Pakistan.

The best three painting, selected by the jury consisting of experienced artists, were awarded and praised at the event for their brilliant efforts to express themselves on the canvas.

A charter of demands on education presented and endorsed by all participants focusing 12 years' of free, equitable an inclusive public education for girls, increase the budget allocation for education to minimum 4% - 6% of the GDP and 15% - 20% of the total public expenditure, undertake immediate steps to enroll 22.6 million include 12.6 M girls out-of-school children in schools, with a priority to the 12.6 million out of school girls.

The petition also insisted on making amendment to Article 25-A of the Constitution to extend mandatory schooling to 12 years and ensure its implementation in letter and spirit.

The event also featured a play "Bachiyan Jab Parhti Hain Tou Qaumain Agay Barhti Hain" that highlighted the issue of barriers to women education and empowerment in Pakistan.

Cash prizes were given to winners of art completion while certificates and shields were distributed among the art competition participants.