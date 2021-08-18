Wajiha invites Sindh govt to discuss SNC issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar on Wednesday, once again, invited Sindh's ruling party to sit with federal government to resolve all educational issues including 'Single National Curriculum'.

"The implementation of Single National Curriculum (SNC) is a 'historical revolutionary initiative' of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which will pave the way for national integration", she said while speaking to ptv news channel.

Wajiha said, for the first time in the history of the country, single national curriculum (SNC), alongwith the model textbooks, teacher training modules and assessment framework was developed for the bright future of new generation.

She said that SNC would eliminate Pakistan's long standing class-based education system in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, with his dedicated team, was leading this campaign which needs appreciation instead of criticism, she said.

She said that students would learn better language, writing skills as well as speaking skills with trained teaching staffs under SNC.

Replying to a query, she said as per an agreement of education ministry and Agha Khan Institute of education, teachers would get modern training techniques on SNC.

She said that educational reforms were being introduced which would develop the education system on modern lines, adding, teachers training programme was a unique step in this regard.

Replying to another question, she clarified that federal government had took all its stakeholders including Sindh government on board and its ministers were taking active part in consultation meetings during the decision of SNC.

However, if they have still any issue related to SNC implementation, they should sit with the federal government and resolve all problems, she added.