Wajiha Qamar Inaugurates Mobile Admission Drive Of NSU

Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:46 PM

Wajiha Qamar inaugurates mobile admission drive of NSU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal education & Professional Training Miss Wajiha Qamar on Thursday inaugurated the National Skills University Islamabad's mobile admission drive.

The Chairman National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) , Javed Hassan, and senior university officials and skills trainers were also present at inauguration ceremony.

Currently, the National Skills University is accepting applications in five skills domains, including industrial automation, automotive technician, short documentary filmmaking, cybersecurity management, and mobile manufacturing technicians.

The Parliamentary Secretary lauded the National Skills University's efforts for this novel idea of mobile admission campaign and highly appreciated ongoing work at the university.

She mentioned every time she visits the university feels significant improvements.

According to her, the NSU will produce workforce aligning with the vision of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program component Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for all).

The Chairman NAVTTC appreciated the NSU's role towards skills programs for which his organization provides all requisite standards and support.

The Vice-Chancellor of National Skills University thanked both dignitaries for their continuous support towards the university initiatives.

He also described NSU's contributions during the corona pandemic. Moreover, the mobile admission initiative is an effort to assist communities and people in staying safe from this dangerous virus.

