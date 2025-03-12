Open Menu

Wajiha Qamar Lauds Revamping Initiatives Of Special Education Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Wajiha Qamar lauds revamping initiatives of Special Education sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Federal Education & Professional Training Wajiha Qamar paid a visit to the National Special Education Center for hearing impaired Children H-9/4 and Directorate General of Special Education on Wednesday.

Asif Iqbal , Director General, presented a detailed briefing to chief guests.

Wajiha Qamar ensured her optimal support in making Directorate of Special Education to reach its goals.

She also stated that all special children are sacred gifts of Allah, the Gracious and it is our duty to turn them into national assets by provision of right based direction and facilities. She vowed the political commitment of the incumbent government for holistic progress of special persons.

Talking to Media Wajiha qamar told that the government has taken many initiatives for the welfare of special kids and their centers.

This includes children’s education and rehabilitation. Moreover, Prime Minister Meal Program, Enrollment Enhancement Drive, and standardization of Pakistan Sign Language to meet the international standards successfully running under guidelines of Prime Minister shahbaz Sharif

This sector is currently focusing on introducing high-tech virtual classrooms, rehabilitation of National library and Resource Center well equipped with Braille and chrome books, and latest IT accessibility tools. She affirmed that special people will be provided accessible transport to reach this center.

Madam State Minister also distributed Ramzan gift packs to enrolled special children of DGSE at the National Special Education Center Islamabad.

