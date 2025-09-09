Wajiha Qamar launches plantation campaign at schools in UC Pind Begwal Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, on Tuesday visited ten government schools located in the remote Union Council Pind Begwal of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to launch the tree plantation campaign titled “Aik Beti Aik Shajar.”

The initiative is part of the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to promote environmental sustainability and public participation in combating climate change, said a press release.

As part of the drive, saplings were planted in various schools, including Islamabad Model Colleges and Islamabad Model Schools for boys and girls across Pind Begwal, Dana, Athal, Sohali, Jandala, Bain Nala, Palali, and Meera Begwal.

The campaign, according to the Minister of State, aimed not only to raise environmental awareness but also to engage students, teachers, and local communities in a movement for a greener and cleaner Pakistan.

Ms. Wajiha Qamar said the plantation campaign carried a special symbolic value.

“One tree for every daughter, one tree for every mother, and one tree for every martyr. This message is close to the hearts of Pakistanis, and it is our goal to take this campaign to every corner of Islamabad and eventually across the country," she said, adding, "That is why we deliberately started this initiative from a distant and underprivileged area.

"

Highlighting the challenges of climate change, the Minister of State underlined that Pakistan was among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, and tree plantation was one of the most effective ways to protect communities from rising temperatures, floods, and other environmental risks.

“Planting trees is not just a symbolic gesture; it is a national responsibility. Every citizen should contribute by planting at least one sapling. This will not only help mitigate the harmful effects of climate change but also ensure a healthier and safer environment for our children,” she emphasized.

The Minister of State praised the role of schools and students in leading community change, stating that involving young people in such initiatives would nurture a sense of ownership, responsibility, and climate consciousness from an early age.

The plantation drive is being expanded under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training’s “Education for Sustainable Development” approach, which integrates environmental stewardship with education.

Future phases of the campaign would be reached schools across Islamabad and later other parts of Pakistan.

The event concluded with active participation from school children, teachers and local community representatives, who pledged their support to the cause and committed to nurturing the planted trees.