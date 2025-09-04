Wajiha Qamar, UNESCO Chief Fuad Pashayev discuss avenues of collaboration in education, heritage sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Ms. Wajiha Qamar, held an important meeting with UNESCO Chief Fuad Pashayev to discuss avenues of collaboration in the fields of education and cultural heritage in Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the significance of promoting inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all, in line with Pakistan’s national education priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Wajiha Qamar emphasized the Government’s commitment to expanding access to education, reducing the number of out-of-school children, and enhancing quality standards through policy reforms and institutional strengthening.

The discussions also focused on safeguarding and promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural and historical heritage, particularly in building awareness among the youth and linking heritage preservation with educational curricula.

Ms. Qamar appreciated UNESCO’s longstanding partnership with Pakistan in these areas and stressed the importance of continued technical support, knowledge exchange, and joint initiatives.

Fuad Pashayev lauded Pakistan’s efforts in strengthening education systems and preserving cultural heritage, reaffirming UNESCO’s support in advancing Pakistan’s national priorities.

He noted that UNESCO is keen to deepen cooperation, particularly in heritage preservation projects, capacity-building programs, and teacher training initiatives.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to work closely with UNESCO to ensure education and heritage remain powerful tools for peace, social cohesion, and sustainable development.