Wajiha Qamar vows to resolve teachers’ issues in collaboration with FGCTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Minister of State for Federal education and Professional Training Ms. Wajiha Qamar pledged to work closely with the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) to resolve specific issues faced by college faculty.

She expressed this commitment while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected FGCTA central body, held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate), G-10/4.

The Minister was warmly received by the college Principal Ms. Sadia Ibrar, office bearers of the FGCTA central body, and college staff. A bouquet of flowers was presented to her upon arrival.

The event was attended by principals and faculty members from various federal colleges. As the chief guest, Ms. Wajiha Qamar administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers of FGCTA.

New president, Muhammad Akram Khan Khosa, along with Senior Vice President Ayesha Kiran, Vice President Bushra Kauser, General Secretary Tahir Bhatti, Joint Secretary Danish Yaseen, Finance Secretary Zubairuddin, and Press Secretary Sobia Masood, took their oaths of office.

In his address, President Akram Khan Khosa outlined key demands of the federal college teaching community.

He called for the restoration of the traditional nomenclature of FG colleges, the appointment of a separate director to oversee FG colleges independently from model colleges, and a revision of the four-tier service structure to expedite promotions for teachers.

He also emphasized the urgent need for establishing new FG colleges to meet the educational demands of Islamabad’s growing population, specifically recommending new institutions in Tarnol, Nilore, and Bhara Kahu sectors.

Responding to the demands, Ms. Wajiha Qamar reiterated the government's commitment to the teaching community, stating, “Teachers are highly respectable, and we must work together as a team to address their issues.”