UrduPoint.com

Wajiha Swatti Murder Case: LHC Seeks Legal Opinion Over Co-accused Bail Application

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Wajiha Swatti murder case: LHC seeks legal opinion over co-accused bail application

The Lahore High Court (LHC)Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday sought legal opinion on the bail application of a convict who was co-accused in the American-born woman Wajiha Swatti's murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC)Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday sought legal opinion on the bail application of a convict who was co-accused in the American-born woman Wajiha Swatti's murder case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Abdul Aziz of the LHC, while addressing the petitioner's lawyer, remarked that the convicted Hurriatullah was not only involved in erasing the pieces of evidence but, according to the record, was the mastermind of the incident, adding as the trial had not completed yet, how can the bail of the convict be granted.

The court adjourned the hearing to the next week and sought legal opinion in the case.

The Father-in-law of the victim, Wajiha Swatti, had filed a bail application in the LHC Rawalpindi's bench on his conviction by the lower court. Earlier, Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on November 16 had awarded the death sentence to Primary accused in a Pakistani-American woman Wajiha Swati murder case. The accused, Rizwan Habib, was found guilty of killing his wife in the jurisdiction of the Police Station, Morgah, in October 2021.

The court had also awarded seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000 each to two other co-accused, Co-accused Hurriyatullah and Sultan were sentenced to seven years of imprisonment.

.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Lahore High Court Police Station Fine Wife Rawalpindi October November Women Court

Recent Stories

Bank of Canada Announces Raise in Overnight, Depos ..

Bank of Canada Announces Raise in Overnight, Deposit Interest Rates to 4.5% - St ..

15 seconds ago
 The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approve ..

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approve grants worth Rs. 3 billion for ..

17 seconds ago
 US Imposes Visa Bans on Individuals Undermining De ..

US Imposes Visa Bans on Individuals Undermining Democracy in Nigerian Election - ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft t ..

Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft to ISS on February 9 - Roscosmo ..

6 minutes ago
 Attock distt admin declared 92 housing societies a ..

Attock distt admin declared 92 housing societies as "illegal"

6 minutes ago
 Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri condemns ..

Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri condemns incident of Holy Quran's desec ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.