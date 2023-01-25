Wajiha Swatti murder case: LHC seeks legal opinion over co-accused bail application

The Lahore High Court (LHC)Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday sought legal opinion on the bail application of a convict who was co-accused in the American-born woman Wajiha Swatti's murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC)Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday sought legal opinion on the bail application of a convict who was co-accused in the American-born woman Wajiha Swatti's murder case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Abdul Aziz of the LHC, while addressing the petitioner's lawyer, remarked that the convicted Hurriatullah was not only involved in erasing the pieces of evidence but, according to the record, was the mastermind of the incident, adding as the trial had not completed yet, how can the bail of the convict be granted.

The court adjourned the hearing to the next week and sought legal opinion in the case.

The Father-in-law of the victim, Wajiha Swatti, had filed a bail application in the LHC Rawalpindi's bench on his conviction by the lower court. Earlier, Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on November 16 had awarded the death sentence to Primary accused in a Pakistani-American woman Wajiha Swati murder case. The accused, Rizwan Habib, was found guilty of killing his wife in the jurisdiction of the Police Station, Morgah, in October 2021.

The court had also awarded seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000 each to two other co-accused, Co-accused Hurriyatullah and Sultan were sentenced to seven years of imprisonment.

