'Wake out of slumber, OIC', calls out Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to wake out of their slumber and raise their voice against genocide of Indian Muslims in Delhi and butchering of Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the Delhi riots may have serious consequences for the regional peace, adding that India government was guilty of massacre of minorities and corpses of Muslims killed in riots were being unearthed days after the tragedy.

Warning the world, Governor Punjab said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an enemy of peace and could sabotage Afghan Peace deal.

Sarwar said Pakistan is the biggest supporter of peace today, adding that the entire global community stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan's peace narrative.

Punjab Governor Sarwar said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was protecting lives and properties of minorities with complete religious freedom, adding that the government has also opened 1000-year old Hindu temple in Sialkot after 72 years. He said Kartarpur Corridor Project is also a historic initiative of the government.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said minorities are being provided complete protection and freedom as per vision of Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.