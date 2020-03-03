UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Wake Out Of Slumber, OIC', Calls Out Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:07 AM

'Wake out of slumber, OIC', calls out Governor Punjab

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to wake out of their slumber and raise their voice against genocide of Indian Muslims in Delhi and butchering of Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to wake out of their slumber and raise their voice against genocide of Indian Muslims in Delhi and butchering of Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the Delhi riots may have serious consequences for the regional peace, adding that India government was guilty of massacre of minorities and corpses of Muslims killed in riots were being unearthed days after the tragedy.

Warning the world, Governor Punjab said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an enemy of peace and could sabotage Afghan Peace deal.

Sarwar said Pakistan is the biggest supporter of peace today, adding that the entire global community stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan's peace narrative.

Punjab Governor Sarwar said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was protecting lives and properties of minorities with complete religious freedom, adding that the government has also opened 1000-year old Hindu temple in Sialkot after 72 years. He said Kartarpur Corridor Project is also a historic initiative of the government.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said minorities are being provided complete protection and freedom as per vision of Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Imran Khan Afghanistan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Riots Governor Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Narendra Modi Temple Sialkot May Muslim Government Arab Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

3 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan UAE hold consultation on entire spectrum ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

1 hour ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

1 hour ago

Lampard to look at goalkeeper options at end of se ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.