Waleed Arshad new FWMC chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, Sept 05 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Waleed Arshad Dogar has been appointed as Chairman Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC).

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that Waleed Dogar took charge of his office and in a meeting with FWMC officials directed them to improve their performance.

Earlier, he served this company as chairman for some time and introduced reforms to improve service output.

He has vowed to accelerate efforts for providing quality service to the residents of Faisalabad division, the spokesman added.