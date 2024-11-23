Wali Alleges PTI For Sabotaging Relations With Brotherly Countries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Provincial spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Saturday alleged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for sabotaging relations with brotherly countries of Pakistan as Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of PTI has delivered controversial remarks.
“PTI does not let any opportunity to defame Pakistan”, Wali said adding that the whole world is acknowledging the efforts of Pakistan to improve the economy which was hard for PTI to digest.
Addressing a press conference, he claimed the entire province was in deep social and economic turmoil due to mismanagement.
He asserted that the KPK chief minister instead of focusing on resolving the public issues took his route towards Capital for releasing his party founder.
He criticized CM KPK for not taking an interest in resolving the KP’s law and order situation. “Kurram and Parachinar are burning into fires and claimed the lives of more than a hundred innocent people and also resulted in monetary loss.
Similarly, he shifted his total focus on the upcoming protest as “orders have been issued to all deputy commissioners of the province to set up desks for PTI's social media team in their offices and provide them with transport, food and all facilities for the November 24 protest.”
Wali said that previously teachers were threatened and suspended for not supporting the protest, now being blackmailed to join the protest for their jobs’ restoration. He also maintained Afghan refugee camps were also being mobilized for the purpose.
While focusing on the health issue in KP, he noted, “Entire KP province is in the grips of dengue due to bad health policies”, due to the lack of proper health facilities people there were forced to go to other provinces for the treatments of their beloved ones. He also focused.
The PML-N leader said that thousands of schools in KP are out of basic facilities for children.
