Wali Khan Alleges KP Govt For Sponsoring PTI Protests

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 10:07 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Iftikhar Wali Khan on Wednesday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of sponsoring protests towards the federal capital as it had provided Rs 810 million during the last protest

Addressing a press conference, he said, the KP government was spending millions of rupees from the provincial exchequer to sponsor the protests instead of utilizing it for public welfare projects.

He criticized PTI for using different tactics to destabilize the country, adding that the purpose behind the protests was the release of the PTI founder from jail. “If such tactics make any sense then anyone could stage protest for personal motives.”

Wali said that previously teachers were threatened and suspended for not supporting the protest, now being blackmailed to join the protest for their jobs’ restoration. Similarly, afghan refugee camps are been mobilized for the purpose.

He suggested the PTI leaders withdraw the call of protest and sit at the table for dialogue.

The government was ready to accept their legitimate demand if any, Wali advised.

While highlighting the corruption in KP, he noted, “Entire KP province is in the grips of dengue due to bad health policies”

He alleged that nepotism and bribery were on the rise, “Rs 100 to 150 million being asked against the post of commissioner.”

He maintained that a large sum of money had been spent on account of salaries for the billion Trees Tsunami Project; however, it is unknown where the plants' saplings vanished. “The transfer and posting of police in the province was also being managed,” Wali said.

The PML-N leader said that thousands of schools in KP are out of basic facilities for children.

Wali praised the law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in the province, insisting that “until terrorism persisted, the economy could not prosperous rapidly”.

He reiterated the prime minister's stance that anyone who tried to create trouble in the development of the country would not be spared.

