Wali Khan Assures Amicable Resolution Of PPP Allied Party Reservations
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan Monday stated that PPP and PML-N have put aside their political stakes and are working together to bring unity for the sake of the country, with any reservations or differences to be resolved amicably.
Talking to a private news channel, Wali Khan highlighted that diverse opinions are a hallmark of democracy, emphasizing the beauty of differing views.
He said that the senior leadership of PPP and PML-N will hold meetings to resolve ongoing issues.
Khan said that meetings will also be held on issues of common interest, fostering cooperation between PPP and PML-N.
Khan emphasized the need to shun propaganda and focus on constructive dialogue to strengthen the alliance between PPP and PML-N and address national issues.
Recent Stories
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wali Khan assures amicable resolution of PPP allied party reservations6 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal, U.S. congressmen discuss trade, tariff relief15 minutes ago
-
Two killed,six injured in separate road accidents15 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for “Admission Campaign 2025”15 minutes ago
-
TPC's meeting held for arresting killer soon15 minutes ago
-
Education provides guidelines for a successful life: RD, AIOU16 minutes ago
-
Niece killed for honor45 minutes ago
-
Aun Chaudhry praises Overseas Pakistanis as 'Heroes', assures investments Safe & secure45 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed in a brawl45 minutes ago
-
Bridging innovation and results, Afnan Rehman stands at the forefront of SEO excellence in Pakistan� ..2 hours ago
-
Driving IT innovation as a digital entrepreneur and youth leader, Hamad Bashir Khattak blends tech e ..2 hours ago
-
Over 1.14 lakh children suffering from malnutrition in IIOJK2 hours ago