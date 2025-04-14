Open Menu

Wali Khan Assures Amicable Resolution Of PPP Allied Party Reservations

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Wali Khan assures amicable resolution of PPP allied party reservations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan Monday stated that PPP and PML-N have put aside their political stakes and are working together to bring unity for the sake of the country, with any reservations or differences to be resolved amicably.

Talking to a private news channel, Wali Khan highlighted that diverse opinions are a hallmark of democracy, emphasizing the beauty of differing views.

He said that the senior leadership of PPP and PML-N will hold meetings to resolve ongoing issues.

Khan said that meetings will also be held on issues of common interest, fostering cooperation between PPP and PML-N.

Khan emphasized the need to shun propaganda and focus on constructive dialogue to strengthen the alliance between PPP and PML-N and address national issues.

Recent Stories

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

14 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

15 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

15 hours ago
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

16 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

16 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

16 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

17 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

17 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan