Wali Khan assures amicable resolution of PPP allied party reservations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan Monday stated that PPP and PML-N have put aside their political stakes and are working together to bring unity for the sake of the country, with any reservations or differences to be resolved amicably.

Talking to a private news channel, Wali Khan highlighted that diverse opinions are a hallmark of democracy, emphasizing the beauty of differing views.

He said that the senior leadership of PPP and PML-N will hold meetings to resolve ongoing issues.

Khan said that meetings will also be held on issues of common interest, fostering cooperation between PPP and PML-N.

Khan emphasized the need to shun propaganda and focus on constructive dialogue to strengthen the alliance between PPP and PML-N and address national issues.