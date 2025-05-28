Wali Khan marks Youm-e-Takbeer as symbol of national pride and strength

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Wednesday marked Youm-e-Takbeer as a symbol of national pride and strength to protect the country from any aggression.

In a post on his official account on social media platform X, Wali Khan stated that Youm-e-Takbeer serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s ability to safeguard its sovereignty and respond to any potential threat with confidence and determination.

Wali Khan also appreciated former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, commending his decisive leadership during a critical time in history, when Pakistan responded to India’s five nuclear tests with six nuclear explosions.