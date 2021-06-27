UrduPoint.com
Wali Noorzai Elected Unopposed As Quetta District President Of BAP

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:20 PM

Wali Noorzai elected unopposed as Quetta district President of BAP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai was elected unopposed as the President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) District Quetta while Naseebullah Bangulzai was elected General Secretary.

This was stated by Central Organizing Secretary of Balochistan Awami Party Malik Khuda Bakhsh Langu, Muhibullah, Javed Ahmad Khan, Hafiz Aslam and Abdul Fateh Jamali.

The election process was held in the supervision of Malik Khuda Bakhsh Langu and other party leaders..

Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai for the post of President while Muslehuddin Mengal, Naseebullah Bangulzai and Wadera Shehzad Lango submitted their nomination papers for the post of General Secretary on Sunday.

Muslehuddin Mengal and Wadera Shehzad for the post of General Secretary Langu announced to withdraw their nomination in favor of Naseebullah Bangalzai, after which Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai was elected unopposed as President and Naseebullah Bangulzai as General Secretary.

Thousands of Balochistan Awami Party workers including Senator Agha Umar Ahmadzai, former provincial minister Tahir Mehmood Khan, Roz Jan Khan, Ehsanullah Khaksar, Allauddin Kakar, Mir Muslehuddin Mengal and Wadera Shehzad Langos were also present on the occasion.

