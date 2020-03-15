Walima ceremony stopped to avoid public gatherings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :District Administration removed tents of a walima ceremony to avoid public gathering in connection with arrangements against coronavirus spread.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the assistant commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar raided at Jhoke Nomani and removed tents installed for a Walima ceremony.

The AC Ghulam Sarwar said that district administration has imposed ban on public gatherings in connection with arrangements against coronavirus.

He said that no one would be allowed to violation instruction of district government and warned citizens to avoid sub kind of public gatherings otherwise strict action would be taken against them and violators would be sent to jail.

He said that district administration utilising all possible resources to protect public lives by making arrangements to prevent coronavirus attack.