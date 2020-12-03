(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Thursday said allegations of ANP's Aimal Wali regarding Lady Reading Hospital were totally baseless as the hospital was providing ever best medical services to the people under the headship of Nowsherwan Barki.

In his reply through twitter account, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said Ajmal being a living example of inherited politics should not deliver lectures to others.

Minister asked Aimal Wali that rather than criticizing others they should inform the people about their own struggle and competency and what they did for the province.

Jhagra said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were quite happy with their government as all the institutions were put on the right track after introduction of reforms.

He said a revolutionary step has been taken by providing Sehet Insaf Card to the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by its government.

He said what future was provided by the Awami National Party to those who rendered years' long services for the party.