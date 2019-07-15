UrduPoint.com
Waliullah Dal Posted As New AIG Hyderabad

Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:42 PM

Waliullah Dal posted as new AIG Hyderabad

Waliullah Dal, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BPS-21) has been posted as new Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad region vice Ghulam Sarwar Jamali transferred and directed to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Waliullah Dal, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BPS-21) has been posted as new Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad region vice Ghulam Sarwar Jamali transferred and directed to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination department.

According to notification issued on Monday by Services, General Administration and Coordination department Government of Sindh, the Additional Inspector General Special Branch Sindh, Walliullah Dal is transferred and posted as the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Hyderabad Region with immediate effect.

