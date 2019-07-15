Waliullah Dal posted as new AIG Hyderabad

An officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BPS-21), Waliullah Dal has been transferred and posted as new Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :An officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BPS-21), Waliullah Dal has been transferred and posted as new Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region.

According to a notification issued on Monday by the Inspector General of Police Sindh and Additional Inspector General Special Branch Sindh, Ghulam Sarwar Jamali has been transferred and directed to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination department.