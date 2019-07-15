UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Waliullah Dal Posted As New AIG Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:46 PM

Waliullah Dal posted as new AIG Hyderabad

An officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BPS-21), Waliullah Dal has been transferred and posted as new Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :An officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BPS-21), Waliullah Dal has been transferred and posted as new Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region.

According to a notification issued on Monday by the Inspector General of Police Sindh and Additional Inspector General Special Branch Sindh, Ghulam Sarwar Jamali has been transferred and directed to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination department.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Sindh University vice chancellor visits campus to ..

1 minute ago

Trump again attacks liberal US congresswomen

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt to revamp roads, communication sy ..

2 minutes ago

'Cricket's coming home!': EU congratulates England ..

2 minutes ago

England World Cup hero Buttler says: 'Nothing can ..

5 minutes ago

Lucky charm Plunkett says England World Cup win 'm ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.