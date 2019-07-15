Waliullah Dal Posted As New AIG Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:46 PM
An officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BPS-21), Waliullah Dal has been transferred and posted as new Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region
According to a notification issued on Monday by the Inspector General of Police Sindh and Additional Inspector General Special Branch Sindh, Ghulam Sarwar Jamali has been transferred and directed to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination department.