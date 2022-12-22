UrduPoint.com

Walk About Smog Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Walk about smog held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :An awareness walk was held regarding the preventive measures to avoid the harmful effects of smog at Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot on Thursday.

Doctors and paramedical staff of Teaching Hospital participated in the walk.

On the occasion,medical experts said that smog had bad effects on human health.It not only causes lung diseases but pneumonia.The polluted air caused severe eye infections.

They suggested citizens should wear glasses along with masks to remain healthy.People should consult their physicians in case of respiratory problems or eye allergies.

Related Topics

Sialkot Government

Recent Stories

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

20 minutes ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

4 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.