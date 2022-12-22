Walk about smog held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :An awareness walk was held regarding the preventive measures to avoid the harmful effects of smog at Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot on Thursday.

Doctors and paramedical staff of Teaching Hospital participated in the walk.

On the occasion,medical experts said that smog had bad effects on human health.It not only causes lung diseases but pneumonia.The polluted air caused severe eye infections.

They suggested citizens should wear glasses along with masks to remain healthy.People should consult their physicians in case of respiratory problems or eye allergies.