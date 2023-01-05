Walk against 'child exploitation' held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Thursday arranged an awareness walk against exploitation of children in our society here at Liberty round about.

The walk led by Chairperson CPWB Sara Ahmed while Director General CPWB Ali Arshad Rana, Goodwill ambassadors of CPWB Ahsan Khan and Nadia Jameel also attended it.

The aim of the event was to aware the public about exploitation of children, their rights and working of Child Helpline 1121, initiated by the department.

Addressing the participants, chairperson Sara Ahmed urged parents to pay more attention on their children adding that their rights should be given priority.

"Any nation could not be successful without protecting their children",she concluded.