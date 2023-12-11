Walk against corruption held

In connection with the week-long Anti-Corruption campaign, a walk was held to create awareness against the menace of corruption

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) In connection with the week-long Anti-Corruption campaign, a walk was held to create awareness against the menace of corruption.

The walk was jointly organized by the NAB Sukkur Regional Office and district administration here on Monday.

The walk started at the NAB office and culminated at IBA University. Director General NAB Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Director Anti Corruption Department Mir Nadir Ali Abro, CEO, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Khalhoro and Vice Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA University, Dr Asif Shaikh led the walk while officers, officials of different departments and representatives of civil society participated in it.

Addressing the participants, DG NAB Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Qureshi pointed out that corruption was a major problem of the province, adding that the misuse of resources and powers had pushed the country to the verge of crises.