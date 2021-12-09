Walk against corruption held in Sukkur

In connection with the week long Anti-Corruption campaign, a walk was held here on Thursday to create awareness against the menace of corruption

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :In connection with the week long Anti-Corruption campaign, a walk was held here on Thursday to create awareness against the menace of corruption.

The walk organized by Anti Corruption Establishment department, Sukkur which was participated by the officers and officials of the department including Ahmed Ali Shaikh, Sufi Abdul Hafeez Chahchar, Liaqat Abbasi and representatives of civil society.

The walk started from Minara Road and culminated at Sukkur Press Club.

Addressing the participants, speakers pointed out that corruption was major problem of the province, adding that the misuse of resources and powers had pushed the country to the verge of crises.