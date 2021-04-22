UrduPoint.com
Walk Against Obesity Held In Shikarpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:27 PM

Walk against obesity held in Shikarpur

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with collaboration of community organizations on Thursday organized a walk against obesity at Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with collaboration of community organizations on Thursday organized a walk against obesity at Shikarpur.

The event was attended by the people from Shikarpur and Garhi Yaseen with famous health professionals and representatives of different NGOs addressing the attendees.

Addressing the gathering, Ms Bakhtwar Nazeer said that understanding obesity is the first step to eradicate it in Pakistan.

Most people including older people do not understand the importance of good health and weight, she added. Shakeel Khan, Maqsood Imam and others also addressed the participants of the walk.

He reiterated the importance of better diets and the results achieved by these diets.

