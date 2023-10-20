Walk at GCWU expresses solidarity with oppressed Palestinians

Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi demanded on Friday that Israel's atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians should stop immediately

In her address to students and teachers she urged the world community to use its influence to pressurise Israel for halting large-scale human rights violations and genocide of the oppressed Palestinian people.

In this regard, a special walk was organised at the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) in which a large number of students, teachers and university staff participated.

Under the leadership of the vice chancellor, the participants in the walk raised slogans against Israeli atrocities while expressing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

Dr. Afzal Butt and Dr. Yasir Manj said Israeli atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians were going on at extreme level. They said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Muslim countries should play their role. They said that the silence of world powers on Israeli atrocities was cruel.