Open Menu

Walk At PMC Denounces One Year Of Genocide In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Walk at PMC denounces one year of genocide in Gaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Peshawar Medical College (PMC) organized a special ceremony and walk to commemorate one year of the Palestinian freedom struggle and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by Israel in Gaza on Monday.

The participants carried banners and placards, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and raising their voices in support of their cause.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Shams ul Haq Haneef said, "The Palestinians have chosen a path of dignity and honor. They are fighting a battle for islam, and their struggle has the potential to escalate into a global issue, reshaping the world map.

"

He stressed that the resolution of the Palestinian conflict is impossible without making it a global priority.

Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah urged the attendees to boycott Israeli and American products, strongly support the Palestinian cause and take practical steps toward the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Waleed, a fourth-year student, shared alarming statistics, revealing that over 41,000 Palestinians have been martyred, 75% of whom are women and the elderly. Additionally, around 100,000 injured Palestinians in Gaza are still awaiting medical aid, and more than 10,000, half of them children, have been martyred under the rubble.

Related Topics

Injured Resolution Peshawar World Israel Gaza Student Women Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initia ..

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

13 minutes ago
 Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

28 minutes ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

33 minutes ago
 Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

42 minutes ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

1 hour ago
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan