Walk at PMC denounces one year of genocide in Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Peshawar Medical College (PMC) organized a special ceremony and walk to commemorate one year of the Palestinian freedom struggle and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by Israel in Gaza on Monday.

The participants carried banners and placards, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and raising their voices in support of their cause.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Shams ul Haq Haneef said, "The Palestinians have chosen a path of dignity and honor. They are fighting a battle for islam, and their struggle has the potential to escalate into a global issue, reshaping the world map.

"

He stressed that the resolution of the Palestinian conflict is impossible without making it a global priority.

Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah urged the attendees to boycott Israeli and American products, strongly support the Palestinian cause and take practical steps toward the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Waleed, a fourth-year student, shared alarming statistics, revealing that over 41,000 Palestinians have been martyred, 75% of whom are women and the elderly. Additionally, around 100,000 injured Palestinians in Gaza are still awaiting medical aid, and more than 10,000, half of them children, have been martyred under the rubble.