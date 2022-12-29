UrduPoint.com

Walk For Digital Census Held

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Thursday organized a walk to create awareness among the people about the seventh but first digital census.

PBS Director Punjab Dr Syed Waseem Abbas led the walk which was commenced from the PBS office Guru Mangat Road Gulberg to Liberty Roundabout Students from Government College University (GCU), Punjab University and other educational institutions of the province, delegates from Crop Reporting Services Punjab as well as the bureau's officials participated.

On the occasion, PBS Director said that the people should support the digital census so that this national responsibility could be fulfilled. He added that census was crucial in utilization of country's resources in effective and justified manners, which help stabilize the country's economy and also ensure economic growth.

Dr Waseem Abbas said that digital census plan would soon be launched and shared with public through media.

