Walk for promotion of mother languages held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Gandhara Hindko academy (GHA) here Friday organized a walk to mark international day on mother languages aimed at to raise awareness about its significance in people's lives.

Led by Calligrapher Muslim Javed, the walk started from Chinar Road participated by a large number of people, educationists, scholars and students to highlight importance of mother languages.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans about importance of the mother language in our communication, education system and other segment of life.

The slogan of this year mother languages' day is 'preservation, revitalization and promotion of indigenous languages.

The speakers said regional and mothers' languages were identity of a nation and its promotion was imperative for preservation of identity. Those nations that gave priority to their mother languages had live a prosperous life and achieved new heights of success among comity of nations.

The participants urged provincial government to adopt pragmatic measures for promotion of regional languages including Hindko, Pashot, Saraikai, Chitrali, Kohistani, Potohari etc. especially at school level.