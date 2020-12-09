UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walk Held Against Corruption At UAF

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Walk held against corruption at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A walk was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) against the evil of corruption here on Wednesday.

The walk led by UAF Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer started form Faculty of Social Sciences and concluded at Iqbal Auditorium in which professors, lecturers and students participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asif Tanveer called for creating awareness among people to wipe out corruption and said students were future leaders and their role against corruption had immense importance.

Senior Tutor Dr Abdul Naveed said the UAF was observing anti-corruption week fromDec 7 to 12 in which different programmes, including essay writing competition, declamationcontest, poster and painting competitions would also be arranged.

Related Topics

Corruption University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

33 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

34 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

54 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

1 hour ago

SAU VC performs groundbreaking of new botanical ga ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.