Walk held against corruption at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A walk was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) against the evil of corruption here on Wednesday.

The walk led by UAF Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer started form Faculty of Social Sciences and concluded at Iqbal Auditorium in which professors, lecturers and students participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asif Tanveer called for creating awareness among people to wipe out corruption and said students were future leaders and their role against corruption had immense importance.

Senior Tutor Dr Abdul Naveed said the UAF was observing anti-corruption week fromDec 7 to 12 in which different programmes, including essay writing competition, declamationcontest, poster and painting competitions would also be arranged.