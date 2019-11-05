UrduPoint.com
Walk Held Against Corruption At University Of Engineering And Technology (UET)

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 12:01 PM

An anti corruption walk was held at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, where participants raised placards and banners against the evil of corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :An anti corruption walk was held at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, where participants raised placards and banners against the evil of corruption. Led by Registrar UET Peshawar, Dr Khizar Azam, the participants comprising professors, lecturers and students paraded on University of Peshawar road and raised slogans against corruption.

� The walk was a part of a week-long awareness campaign of UET against menace of corruption.

Dr Khizar Azam Khan said corruption creates economic imbalances and undermines merit, therefore, unity against corruption was required.� He said students are future leaders of Pakistan who would be posted in key position and their role against corruption would carry immense importance.�

