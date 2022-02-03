UrduPoint.com

Walk Held At IUB In Connection With Kashmir Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Walk held at IUB in connection with Kashmir Day

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is holding a series of events to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is holding a series of events to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

A large number of teachers, students and university employees participated in the walk held at the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus and Abbasia Campus of the IUB on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Participants said that Indian barbarism and atrocities have been going on in occupied Kashmir for the last seven decades. Violations of basic human rights continue in occupied Kashmir. Addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Walk, Chairperson Department of Arabic, Prof. Dr. Raheela Khalid said that self-determination is a fundamental right of Kashmiris which has been recognized by the United Nations through the UN platform. Pakistan has always provided moral and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris and raised its voice for them on every international platform.

Chairperson Special education and Chairperson Hall Council Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Nasreen Akhtar said that for the Kashmiri people the entire Pakistani nation demands from the United Nations that the ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir be stopped immediately. He said that Kashmir has always been and will remain a part of Pakistan. The United Nations should play its role in stopping Indian atrocities in Kashmir and liberating Kashmiris. On this occasion, other participants said that we will continue to raise our voice for the rights of Kashmiri brothers and sisters till the last drop of blood. Led by Vice Chancellor the IUB Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, all the students, teachers and employees of the university will continue to show solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Education Bahawalpur IUB Moral All From Blood Arab

Recent Stories

First Oral COVID Drug Granted EMA Conditional Mark ..

First Oral COVID Drug Granted EMA Conditional Marketing Authorization - Official

42 seconds ago
 German Chancellor Scholz to Visit Russia on Februa ..

German Chancellor Scholz to Visit Russia on February 15 - Reports

44 seconds ago
 Saudi Ambassador calls on Omar Ayub

Saudi Ambassador calls on Omar Ayub

45 seconds ago
 Spain Will Not Join Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing ..

Spain Will Not Join Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics - Sports Minister

47 seconds ago
 German Commissioner for Media Says Russia's Measur ..

German Commissioner for Media Says Russia's Measures Against DW Unacceptable

49 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court declares plots allotments to ..

Islamabad High Court declares plots allotments to judges, govt officers as unlaw ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>