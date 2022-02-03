Walk held at IUB in connection with Kashmir Day

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is holding a series of events to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

A large number of teachers, students and university employees participated in the walk held at the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus and Abbasia Campus of the IUB on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Participants said that Indian barbarism and atrocities have been going on in occupied Kashmir for the last seven decades. Violations of basic human rights continue in occupied Kashmir. Addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Walk, Chairperson Department of Arabic, Prof. Dr. Raheela Khalid said that self-determination is a fundamental right of Kashmiris which has been recognized by the United Nations through the UN platform. Pakistan has always provided moral and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris and raised its voice for them on every international platform.

Chairperson Special education and Chairperson Hall Council Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Nasreen Akhtar said that for the Kashmiri people the entire Pakistani nation demands from the United Nations that the ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir be stopped immediately. He said that Kashmir has always been and will remain a part of Pakistan. The United Nations should play its role in stopping Indian atrocities in Kashmir and liberating Kashmiris. On this occasion, other participants said that we will continue to raise our voice for the rights of Kashmiri brothers and sisters till the last drop of blood. Led by Vice Chancellor the IUB Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, all the students, teachers and employees of the university will continue to show solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiris.