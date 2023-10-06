Open Menu

Walk Held At IUB To Mark World Mental Health Day

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Walk held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

An awareness walk was organized on World Mental Health Day by the Directorate of Enabling Center, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) An awareness walk was organized on World Mental Health Day by the Directorate of Enabling Center, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar specially participated in the walk. On this occasion, the Director of the Enabling Center Dr. Samar Fahad said that this day's purpose is to create public awareness about mental health and its related problems.

This day has been celebrated since 1992 by the World Health Organization and the World Federation for Mental Health Supervision. This year the theme of the day is being celebrated as Mental Health is Every Human Right to link the important issue of mental health to the basic health of every human being.

The Directorate of Enabling Center has been established in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to help faculty and students with mental health awareness as well as help with various mental problems.

