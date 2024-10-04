Open Menu

Walk Held At IUB To Raise Awareness Against Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Faculty of Social Sciences of The Islamia University Bahawalpur, in collaboration with the SDGs Collaboration Centre and Fatima Jinnah Women Leadership Centre, organised an awareness walk against violence to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence.

The event promoted peace and emphasised the Islamic values of rejecting all forms of violence. The walk was attended by university faculty, students, and social activists who came together to raise awareness of the significance of non-violence in building a just and sustainable society. The walk sent a message of solidarity with those suffering in conflict zones around the world, particularly in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and Kashmir.

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr. Rubina Bhatti highlighted the event's importance and termed the walk as a reminder that non-violence is a powerful tool for fostering understanding and cooperation in our society.

"It aligns with the principles of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 16, which promotes peace, justice, and strong institutions", she added.

Additional Director of the SDGs Collaboration Centre Dr. Mariam Abbas Soharwardi emphasised the need to involve youth in such initiatives empowering young people to embrace non-violence is critical for building a future free from conflict and injustice.

Director Fatima Jinnah Women Leadership Centre Dr. Samar Fahd, Chairman Department of Anthropology Dr. Farooq Ahmed, and Chairman Department of Economics Dr. Abid Gill also spoke on the role of women leaders in promoting peace and non-violence, advocating for increased participation of women in decision-making processes to address violence at its roots.

