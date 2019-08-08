UrduPoint.com
Walk Held For Kashmiris' In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:31 PM

Walk held for Kashmiris' in Faisalabad

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Center for Women organised 'Kashmir Solidarity walk' here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) -:Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Center for Women organised 'Kashmir Solidarity walk' here on Thursday.

Incharge Center Kanwal shehzadi led the walk, attended by staff members, representatives of NGOS and people from civil society.

It was started from center near Riaz Shahid Chowk islam Nagar and ended at same point after passing through various roads.

The participants were carrying banners and play cards inscribed with different slogans against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

