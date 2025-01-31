Walk Held For Promotion And Protection Of Human Rights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Human Rights, Rajveer Singh Sodha on Friday led an awareness walk organized by the Sindh Human Rights Department to promote and protect human rights.
The event was participated by individuals from various walks of life, including Secretary Human Rights Department, Tahseen Fatima, Chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission, Iqbal Detho, DC Malir Saleemullah Odho, Rangers Wing Commander Afzal Bhatti, AIG Gender Crime and Human Rights Cell Shehla Qureshi, as well as teachers, students from schools, colleges and universities and representatives of civil society.
During the walk, the slogan "Voice for Rights, Together for All" was chanted to raise awareness about the protection and promotion of human rights.
Speaking to the media on the occasion, Rajveer Singh Sodha stated that this awareness campaign would not be limited to just one day but would continue across Sindh.
He emphasized that human rights awareness would be provided in schools, colleges, and public places so that more people could understand their rights and ensure their protection.
He further added that the Sindh Government was taking serious steps to ensure the protection of fundamental rights and utilizing all available resources for this purpose. The participating students carried banners and placards to spread the message of human rights, while a large number of people enthusiastically joined the campaign.
The Sindh Human Rights Department has announced the continuation of this campaign and has appealed to the public to play their role in promoting human rights.
