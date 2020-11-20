UrduPoint.com
Walk Held In Connection With Shaan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Almeen Week Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Walk held in connection with Shaan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Almeen week celebrations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :A walk was held in connection with Shaan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Almeen week celebrations here on Friday.

Commissioner Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal led the walk which started from Commissioner Office and concluded at Farid Gate.

Addressing the participants of walk, the commissioner said Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was a blessing for all the universes.

He said the government has provided a platform in the shape of Shaan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Almeen week to express love and respect for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The commissioner said the personality of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was perfect by all means and that was why He was called Sadiq (truthful) and Ameen (trustworthy) by His worst enemies.

The walk was attended by MPA Samiullah Chaudhry and a large number of people.

