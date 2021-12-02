Walk held in connection with World Aids Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Aids Control Program of Merged Areas here on Wednesday celebrated World Aids Day 2021 in collaboration with UNAIDS themed "End inequalities End Aids End Pandemic".

In this connection a walk was organized from Directorate General Health Services wherein Director General Health Dr Niaz Muhammad, Project Manager Aids Dr Durkhanay Wali, Ex-DG Dr. Ayub Roz, Director public Health Dr. Naik Dad, Dr. Shahid Younas, Deputy Directors, program managers and health staff participated.

At the end DG Health Dr. Niaz Muhammad, Ex-DG Or. Ayub Roz and PM Dr. Durkhanany Wali briefly explained about HIV/AIDS on occasion of this special day.

DG Health appreciated the activities conducted regarding world Aids Day 2021 in all newly merged Districts under PC-I of Aids Control Program Merged areas.

Later on Dr. Durkhanay Wali thanked DG Heatlh, Dr. Ayub Roz, Dr. Shahid Younas, Dr. Nekdad and all participants for their participation in world Aids Day Walk.