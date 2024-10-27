Open Menu

Walk Held In DI Khan To Show Solidarity With People Of Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A walk was held to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

The walk, started from the deputy commissioner's office, was held under the auspices of the district administration to observe October 27 as a black day. The walk was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Jameel and participated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farhan Ahmad, Assistant Commissioners, officers and officials of all line departments besides a large number of people hailing from different segments of the society.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian cruelties and human rights violations in the IIOJK.

They chanted slogans in favour of the independence of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Condemning the brutalities of Indian armed forces in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel said that independence was the basic right of the people of IIOJK and that the Pakistani nation was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

He urged the United Nations (UN) to take serious notice of the Kashmiri genocide in the IIOJK and make efforts to implement its resolutions and stop India from human rights violations in held Kashmir.

He said the peace in the region was linked with the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He strongly condemned the brutality inflicted on the Kashmiri people by Indian forces and affirmed Pakistan's continued support for their freedom struggle at every forum.

Addressing the event, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Farhan Ahmed highlighted the significance of October 27 as Kashmir Black Day and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He stated that the purpose of marking this day was to remind the global community that India's occupation of Kashmir was not only illegal but also unjust and oppressive.

He said these illegal acts had exposed the real face of the so-called secular state and proved that there was no room for minorities in India where Muslims and Kashmiris were being subjected to serious human rights abuses, extra-judicial killings and state terrorism.

At the end of the rally, participants offered special prayers for Pakistan’s integrity and the freedom of Kashmiri Muslims.

Similarly, several educational institutions and government departments organized events to observe Kashmir Black Day in Dera Ismail Khan.

