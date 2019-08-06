UrduPoint.com
Walk Held In Dir Lower To Show Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:55 PM

Members of society held walk here on Tuesday to show solidarity with people of Kashmir, urging international community to take serious notice of Kashmiri genocide in the Indian Occupied Kashmir

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Members of society held walk here on Tuesday to show solidarity with people of Kashmir, urging international community to take serious notice of Kashmiri genocide in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans like stop genocide of Kashmiri people through cluster bombs.

They said that Indian forces and its government was brazenly committing human rights violations in the valley but the International community was surprisingly had kept mum over the issue.

The walk was started from Deputy Commissioner, Office and culminated at Balambat Chowk. Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, District Nazim, Haji Mkuhammad Rasool Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad, Assistant Commissioners, Elected representatives, traders, students, lawyers participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Walk.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower stated on the occasion that, "today we are showing solidarity with Kashmiri people to give a loud and clear message to the world that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.

" The Deputy Commissioner further stated that Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support for their birth right to self-determination.

He said using of cluster bombs and pellets Gun in Kashmir was the blatant violation of UNO resolutions, he observed, adding the civilized nations must come forward and take serious notice of the Kashmiri genocide and human right violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

District Nazim Dir Lower Haji Muhammad Rasool Khan stated that Pakistan supports Kashmiris in their movement for the right of self-determination, and this is the cause that people in Indian Occupied Kashmir are hoisting Pakistani flags in rallies and funeral prayers of Kashmiri martyrs.

Addressing to the gathering Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad stated that India has crossed all records of atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He further said the despite India's unprecedented brutalities, the Kashmiri youth are taking forward their freedom movement and Pakistan will support their genuine birth right of liberty at every forum.

