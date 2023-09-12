Walk held in Swat to raise awareness about conservation of butterfly

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Butterfly Society on Tuesday organized a walk in Swat district to raise awareness about the conservation of butterflies and their ecological importance.

The walk, attended by students of different educational institutions, was led by a representative of the Pakistan Butterfly Society and a student of the Zoology Department of Jehanzeb College, Azan Khan.

The Pakistan Butterfly Society has organized a number of events and walks to be held in different cities of the country in connection with participation in the ongoing regionally observed Butterfly Month.

"This is the first time that Pakistan is taking part in Butterfly Month to be observed in the South Asian region in the month of September and will help in the promotion of butterfly monitoring through the capture of pictures in the country.

Participants in the walk were holding play cards inscribed with wording in connection with the conservation of butterflies.

Talking to newsmen, Azan Khan said the objective of the walk was to educate people about the importance of butterflies.

We also demand that the government give legal status to butterflies and their habitats.

He said the government has given legal protection to different species, and efforts are being made for the preservation of habitats, but butterflies are totally neglected.

Azan informed me that the Pakistan Butterfly Society has developed its Face-book page, and the team members are uploading pictures of butterflies being found in different parts of the country.

The recording of butterfly species and their populations is very important for the evaluation of environmental impacts on any area, Akram observed.

He said the first victim of environmental degradation is the butterfly because of its very sensitive and fragile nature.

If butterflies are flourishing in any area, it means the environment is better, and if butterflies are declining, it's an alarm bell from an environmental point of view.

As part of the observance of Butterfly Month in Pakistan, walks are also planned in other cities of the country.

During the awareness walk in Swat, students were also informed about how pictures of butterflies can be taken and uploaded on the Face-book page of the Pakistan Butterfly Society.