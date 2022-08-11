UrduPoint.com

Walk Held In Tank To Raise Awareness About Cleanliness

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Walk held in Tank to raise awareness about cleanliness

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration Tank has launched a week-long drive to ensure cleanliness and provide a healthy environment to citizens.

Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan formally inaugurated the campaign which has been launched in line with directives of Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Faisal Amin Khan.

As part of the cleanliness drive, a walk was held to raise awareness among people about cleanliness. A large number of people and staff of the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that collective efforts should be made to ensure cleanliness and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.

He said that it was their religious obligation to ensure a clean environment and directed the staff concerned to ensure cleanliness on the roads, in the parks and on green belts.

He said that cleanliness staff should work with honesty and work together to make the city clean by lifting heap of garbage promptly and fixing overflowing sewer at various points within the city.

He said it was the responsibility of each individual of the society to dump waste at designated places and cooperate with the staff concerned to make the entire exercise a complete success.

Related Topics

Tank Government

Recent Stories

Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain va ..

Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain value

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Fraser-Pryce scorches to Monaco 100m victory

Fraser-Pryce scorches to Monaco 100m victory

12 hours ago
 Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fough ..

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fought vote

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.