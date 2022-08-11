Walk held in Tank to raise awareness about cleanliness

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration Tank has launched a week-long drive to ensure cleanliness and provide a healthy environment to citizens.

Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan formally inaugurated the campaign which has been launched in line with directives of Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Faisal Amin Khan.

As part of the cleanliness drive, a walk was held to raise awareness among people about cleanliness. A large number of people and staff of the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that collective efforts should be made to ensure cleanliness and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.

He said that it was their religious obligation to ensure a clean environment and directed the staff concerned to ensure cleanliness on the roads, in the parks and on green belts.

He said that cleanliness staff should work with honesty and work together to make the city clean by lifting heap of garbage promptly and fixing overflowing sewer at various points within the city.

He said it was the responsibility of each individual of the society to dump waste at designated places and cooperate with the staff concerned to make the entire exercise a complete success.