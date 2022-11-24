Walk held on awareness week for antibiotic medicines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :An awareness walk was held in connection with "Awareness Week for Antibiotic Medicines" in the district on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Maududi led the walk.

Assistant Commissioner Human Resources Asma Khalil, CEO Health Dr Ahmed Nasir,DHO Dr Waseem Mirza, DD Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman and officials of variousgovernment departments participated in the walk.