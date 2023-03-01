Walk held on Civil Defense Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :On the occasion of International Civil Defense Day, a walk was held from the Deputy Commissioner's office to Farid Gate led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Warden Civil Defense Jam Sohail Majeed, Civil Defense Officer Fariha Jafar, Assistant Commissioner City, Additional Chief Warden Tahir Saeed Ramey, Deputy Chief Warden Attaullah Qureshi, Deputy Group Warden Muhammad Ali Bhatti, Civil Defense Organization volunteers, and media representatives took part in the walk.

The participants carried banners and placards about the importance of civil defense.

Jappa said Civil Defense is an important department and its volunteers play a vital role in saving precious human lives.

The purpose of celebrating Civil Defense Day is to raise awareness among the people about civil defense, he added.

He said Civil Defense volunteers help victims of natural disasters, accidents, floods, earthquakes, and other calamities.