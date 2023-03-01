UrduPoint.com

Walk Held On Civil Defense Day

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Walk held on Civil Defense Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :On the occasion of International Civil Defense Day, a walk was held from the Deputy Commissioner's office to Farid Gate led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Warden Civil Defense Jam Sohail Majeed, Civil Defense Officer Fariha Jafar, Assistant Commissioner City, Additional Chief Warden Tahir Saeed Ramey, Deputy Chief Warden Attaullah Qureshi, Deputy Group Warden Muhammad Ali Bhatti, Civil Defense Organization volunteers, and media representatives took part in the walk.

The participants carried banners and placards about the importance of civil defense.

Jappa said Civil Defense is an important department and its volunteers play a vital role in saving precious human lives.

The purpose of celebrating Civil Defense Day is to raise awareness among the people about civil defense, he added.

He said Civil Defense volunteers help victims of natural disasters, accidents, floods, earthquakes, and other calamities.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Muhammad Ali Media From

Recent Stories

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, nation ..

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, national talent under &#039;Future I ..

6 minutes ago
 Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-fri ..

Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-friendly energy transition

6 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM ses ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM session in Morocco

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities o ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities of National Reading Month 2023

21 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

33 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion ..

Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion in financing during 2022

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.