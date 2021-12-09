UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Commemorate 'International Anti-Corruption Day'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:45 PM

Walk held to commemorate 'International Anti-Corruption Day'

To commemorate the World Anti-Corruption Day with the resolve and commitment to eradicate corruption from the society, an awareness walk was organized by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Larkana division on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :To commemorate the World Anti-Corruption Day with the resolve and commitment to eradicate corruption from the society, an awareness walk was organized by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Larkana division on Thursday.

The walk led by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Deputy Director Anti Corruption Establishment Ghulam Sarwar Abro, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro and was largely participated by Officers of Various Government Departments, social workers, students, teachers, Scouts and others.

The walk started from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana and marched all the important thoroughfares of the Larkana city and concluded in front of Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto library Larkana.

The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding the elimination of menace of corruption from the state run institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio said that the Sindh government is working hard to eradicate corruption.

He said that public cooperation was needed in this regard and they should come forward and wherever there was corruption they should cooperate with the government.

"Our doors are open for the people to come to us without any hesitation and inform us about corruption so that we can take the best possible step to eradicate the corruption," he said.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Director Anti Corruption Larkana Ghulam Sarwar Abro said that corruption is a contagious disease and we are working hard to eradicate it. If any person brings a complaint, it should be acted upon and justice should be provided to him without any delay he added.

Speakers addressing the participants said that objective behind the arranging walk was to create awareness amongst the people and students for eliminating the menace of corruption in our society and country.

They said that Pakistan is signatory country of convention at charter of UN in August 2007 and active member in its deliberations for combating corruption and social evils under the provision of the convention, they said.

They urged upon the masses and said that we all should stand against the corruption and nepotism in country and develop corruption free society.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption World United Nations Larkana August All From Government Best

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of ..

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of Gujarat

1 minute ago
 Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for class ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for classic and sports cars

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

32 minutes ago
 Sizing unit sealed, five arrested over pollution

Sizing unit sealed, five arrested over pollution

41 seconds ago
 Presiding officers in KP gets magisterial powers f ..

Presiding officers in KP gets magisterial powers for 3 days: Election Commission ..

43 seconds ago
 Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament; Peshawar beat Ba ..

Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament; Peshawar beat Bannu

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.